* Sheds 16 branches, retains 16 branches
* Cuts 35 advisory teams, leaving it with 180 teams
* Says should now operate on "break-even" basis
TORONTO, Sept 24 Canadian wealth management firm
Canaccord Financial Inc said on Monday it will close 16
underperfoming branches and cut 35 advisory teams in an attempt
to reduce costs so that it can break even on an operating basis.
The closing of the branches leaves the securities dealer,
one of the few independent firms left in Canada's competitive
wealth management space, with another 16 branches that will
remain open. It said it will retain about 180 advisory teams.
"This initiative will allow us to make additional
investments in markets where we see the most opportunity for
future growth," John Rothwell, president of Canaccord Wealth
Management's Canadian unit, said in a statement.
Canaccord said the 16 branches it chose to close accounted
for just 16 percent of the firm's C$13.1 billion ($13.4 billion)
in client assets in the Canadian wealth management division,
while the 16 branches to remain open accounted for the rest.
"After these branch reductions, it is expected Canaccord
Wealth Management will operate on a near break-even basis in
current market conditions. All branches remaining open have the
capabilities to be consistently profitable and Canaccord is
committed to their continued success and growth," the company
said in a statement.
It also announced on Monday it would add to its British
wealth management platform with the purchase of the wealth
management business of Eden Financial Ltd, a boutique private
client investment management business, for C$20.3 million in
cash. The purchase will result in a C$5.2 million in
restructuring charges in the third quarter.
With global financial market turmoil hurting business,
Canaccord said in August it had a first quarter net loss of
C$20.6 million, or 24 Canadian cents a share. That compared with
a profit of C$13.2 million, or 16 Canadian cents a share, a year
earlier. Excluding one-time amortization costs and other items,
the company reported a loss of C$16.3 million, or 20 Canadian
cents a share.
The Toronto-based financial services firm also halved its
quarterly dividend payout in August.