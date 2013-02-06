TORONTO Feb 6 Canaccord Financial reported a stronger third-quarter profit on Thursday, as record advisory fees drove a 56 percent jump in revenue.

The Toronto-based brokerage and wealth management firm earned C$10.3 million ($10.33 million), or 8 Canadian cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$2.5 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share.

Excluding significant items, such as C$11.9 million in restructuring costs, the company said it earned 17 Canadian cents a share.

Analysts had expected profit of 18 Canadian cents a share, before exception items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue was C$230.0 million, up from C$147.9 million in the year-before quarter.

($1 = 0.9968 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Leslie Adler)