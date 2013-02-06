BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp acquires Premier Asset Management
* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. acquires Premier Asset Management
TORONTO Feb 6 Canaccord Financial reported a stronger third-quarter profit on Thursday, as record advisory fees drove a 56 percent jump in revenue.
The Toronto-based brokerage and wealth management firm earned C$10.3 million ($10.33 million), or 8 Canadian cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter ended Dec 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$2.5 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share.
Excluding significant items, such as C$11.9 million in restructuring costs, the company said it earned 17 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts had expected profit of 18 Canadian cents a share, before exception items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue was C$230.0 million, up from C$147.9 million in the year-before quarter.
($1 = 0.9968 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. acquires Premier Asset Management
NEW YORK, March 6 Publicity over the recent Academy Awards and Wall Street hung over a Manhattan courtroom on Monday as lawyers struggled to find jurors to decide whether PricewaterhouseCoopers helped cause the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a commodity brokerage once headed by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.
TORONTO, March 6 Silver Wheaton would consider changing its financing deal with Primero Mining on the troubled San Dimas mine in Mexico if that would improve the "health of the asset," the mining financier's chief executive said on Monday.