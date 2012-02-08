* Q4 adj EPS C$0.11 vs est C$0.08

* Profit, revs fall on market activity

* Shares rise 3.4 pct

TORONTO, Feb 8 Canaccord Financial's third-quarter profit plunged 94 percent on a weak market and one-time charges, but the core result topped analysts' estimates, prompting investors to push the Canadian brokerage's shares higher.

Vancouver-based Canaccord said on Wednesday it earned C$2.5 million ($2.5 million), or 1 Canadian cent a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$43 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share.

Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges, the company earned 11 Canadian cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of a profit of 8 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shortly after the results were released, its stock was up 33 Canadian cents, or 3.8 percent, at C$8.92 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

During the quarter, Canaccord closed its C$42.2 million acquisition of 50 percent of Australian firm BGF Equities and launched a 253 million pound ($400 million) takeover of British broker and advisory group Collins Stewart Hawkpoint.

Revenue in the quarter dropped 42 percent to C$147.9 million, as slumping market activity hurt investment banking and trading activity.

Advisory revenue from subsidiary Canaccord Genuity rose 53 percent to C$38.5 million, however, due to robust cross-border merger activity, the company said. ($1 = 0.6322 British pounds) ($1 = 0.9954 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman)