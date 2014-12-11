Dec 11 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc appointed Nishad Vallonthaiel as head of electronic and programme trading and Andrew Clotworthy as intermediary sales director in its wealth management business.

The financial services firm said both Vallonthaiel and Clotworthy will be based in London.

Vallonthaiel joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank, where he was one of the founding members of the electronic trading desk. At Canaccord, he will focus on building the business across the UK and Europe.

Clotworthy joins after 15 year with Charles Stanley Group Plc and at Canaccord, he will report to Sean Taylor, head of UK intermediary sales.