Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Sept 29 South America-focused oil company Canacol Energy posted a six-fold rise in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects to exit the year with production of about 14,000 net barrels of oil per day (bopd).
Calgary, Alberta-based Canacol's revenue for the April-June quarter was $47.9 million, up from $7.4 million, a year ago.
Capital expenditure rose four times to $24.7 million, mostly due to increased spending at Canacol's Colombian operations.
The company reaffirmed its production outlook of 10,500-11,500 net average bopd for the year.
Canacol, which also has operations in Guyana and Brazil, said it had about $115 million in cash, as of June 2011, and remained fully funded to carry out exploration programs through 2012. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.