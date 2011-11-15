(Follows alerts)
Nov 15 South America-focused oil company
Canacol Energy posted a first-quarter profit, helped by
a rise in average daily sales volumes.
The profit was $13.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared
with a loss of $30 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue more than doubled to $35.3 million.
Canacol, which also has operations in Guyana and Brazil,
said its funds from operations rose about 129 percent to $17.8
million, or 3 cents a share.
Average daily sales volumes rose almost 170 percent to 9,910
barrels of oil per day (boepd).
The Calgary, Alberta-based company backed its 2011
production outlook of 10,500-11,500 net average boepd.
Shares of the company closed at 69 Canadian cents on Monday
on the Toronto Stock exchange.
