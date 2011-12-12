Dec 12 Canacol Energy expects higher production and capital budget for calendar 2012, and said it is on track to exit this year with about 14,000 net barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it expects to spend $150 million in calendar 2012 for exploration and development in Colombia, Brazil and Guyana.

For 2011, it had forecast a capital budget of $106 million.

Canacol plans to spend $88 million for exploration in Colombia, Brazil and Guyana and $62 million for production programs in Colombia in 2012.

The company expects net revenue production to average 14,000-16,000 bopd in 2012, up from its forecast of 10,500-11,500 bopd for 2011.