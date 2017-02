Feb 13 Oil company Canacol Energy Ltd posted a narrower second-quarter loss, helped by a jump in average daily sales volume.

Net loss during the quarter was $2.4 million, compared with a net loss of $14.9 million for the comparable period last year.

Total revenue jumped more than three-fold to $55.2 million.

(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)