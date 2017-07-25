FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CN Rail's profit rises 20 pct as freight volumes surge
July 25, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 20 hours ago

CN Rail's profit rises 20 pct as freight volumes surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of commodities including Canadian grains and fertilizers.

Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to C$1.03 billion ($823 million), or C$1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$858 million, C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to C$3.33 billion.

Smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway last week reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from higher shipments of commodities. ($1 = 1.2502 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

