By Allison Lampert
Oct 25 Canadian National Railway Co
reported a 6.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as
it moved lower volumes of crude oil, coal and fracking sand.
Canada's largest railroad said carloads fell 4.4 percent in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, and it expected total carloads
for 2016 would decrease in the mid single-digit range.
CN also announced a new share repurchase program and
declared a fourth-quarter 2016 dividend of
thirty-seven-and-one-half cents.
U.S. grain revenue was up 20 percent during the quarter,
while Canadian grain revenue was down 5 percent, partly because
of a later than expected harvest of this year's crop, said CN's
Chief Marketing Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest.
"We are now running at record weekly carloads for Canadian
grain," Ruest told analysts. "We anticipate upside in grain
through to the third quarter of 2017."
Canadian National said its operating ratio, a key metric,
dropped to a record 53.3 percent, from 53.8 percent, a year
earlier. The lower the ratio, which measures operating costs as
a percentage of revenue, the more efficient the railroad.
Douglas Burtnick, deputy head of North American equities for
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc, which owns around 300,000 shares
of CN, said the company's record low operating ratio would be
difficult to maintain going forward, given factors like
competition and colder weather.
"We do continue to expect the environment to be tough, and
suspect that the record OR for this quarter will be very
difficult to repeat down the road," he wrote in an email.
Canadian National Chief Executive Luc Jobin, who took over
the reins of the company on July 1, told analysts Tuesday
evening not to expect major changes at the company.
"This is not a revolution, this is going to be an
evolution," he said.
The company's net income fell to C$972 million ($728
million), or C$1.25 per share, from C$1.01 billion, or C$1.26
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6.5 percent to C$3.01 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.22 per
share on revenues of C$3.07 billion according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
CN also raised its full-year 2016 adjusted earnings forecast
to approximately one percent higher than last year's adjusted
diluted EPS.
By contrast, rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd last
week cut its full-year earnings forecast, due mainly to a
delayed grain harvest and lower crude oil volumes.
($1 = C$1.3351)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Andrew Hay)