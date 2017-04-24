April 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as it moved higher volumes of Canadian grain and U.S. commodities.

Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to C$884 million ($654.3 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$792 million, or C$1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.21 billion from C$2.96 billion. ($1 = 1.3511 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)