UPDATE 2-Steel maker Nucor forecasts 2nd-qtr earnings below estimates
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
April 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as it moved higher volumes of Canadian grain and U.S. commodities.
Canada's largest railroad company said net income rose to C$884 million ($654.3 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$792 million, or C$1 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$3.21 billion from C$2.96 billion. ($1 = 1.3511 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening