OTTAWA Dec 7 The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday in favor of newsprint maker Abitibibowater Inc, which now operates as Resolute Forest Products Inc , in a case on liability for environmental cleanup costs in Newfoundland.
The case centered on whether a company's duty to remove environmental contamination is like a commercial debt or another financial claim that can be reduced or eliminated when a company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. Montreal-based Abitibibowater was under bankruptcy protection from 2009-10.
Canada's top court decided in favor of Abitibibowater.
The case name is Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador v Abitibibowater Inc. et al (Que) (33797).
