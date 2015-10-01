By Mike De Souza
CALGARY, Sept 30 Native chiefs in the Western
Canadian province of British Columbia voted on Wednesday to join
some of their eastern counterparts opposed to a major pipeline
project, in a move some leaders described as a step toward a
national alliance aimed at blocking expansion of Alberta's oil
sands industry.
The chiefs from British Columbia agreed to join opposition
to the Energy East project - proposed by TransCanada Corp
at the meeting, also attended by chiefs from the
Canadian provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec. If approved,
the Energy East pipeline would carry up to 1.1 million barrels
of crude oil per day from Alberta's oil sands to the Atlantic
coast, along a 4,200 km (2,850-mile) route.
Canada's oil sands in northern Alberta are home to the
world's third-largest crude reserves but they also represent the
country's fastest growing source of greenhouse gas emissions due
to their energy intensive production methods. While the industry
has said it needs to expand pipelines to give it access to new
markets and promote responsible expansion, environmental and
aboriginal groups and some municipalities across the country
have opposed new projects, due to the risk of spills and the
climate change impacts.
The native leaders also released a draft national treaty at
the meeting, to be circulated among First Nations across the
country, that would call for them to prohibit, challenge and
resist use -whether by pipeline, rail or tankers - of their
territories for expansion of oil sands production.
Some British Columbia First Nations have opposed pipeline
expansion projects proposed to the Pacific coast from Alberta.
"So I think that governments need to take notice that our
groups are organizing in a very serious way and forming formal
alliances that will amplify our voices," said Stewart Phillip,
grand chief of the union in British Columbia, which represents
more than half of the First Nations communities in the province.
When asked about the vote, TransCanada spokesman Tim Duboyce
said the company has taken comprehensive steps to consult with
First Nations, and wants to hear their concerns to improve the
Energy East project.
Serge Simon, chief of the Quebec Mohawk community of
Kanesatake, near Montreal, said the proposed alliance of First
Nations would be designed to ensure that aboriginal leaders are
aware of their right to oppose projects on their territory.
The ruling Conservative party, now in the middle of a tight
three-way election race with the opposition New Democrats and
Liberals, has supported pipeline expansion, saying it is taking
a responsible approach to development, while protecting the
environment.
(Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Diane Craft)