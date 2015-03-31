By Julie Gordon
PORT ALBERNI, British Columbia, March 31
Sarita Bay, a remote cove on Canada's Vancouver Island,
aboriginal-owned land used for decades by loggers is slowly
being reimagined as a multibillion-dollar export terminal to
ship liquefied natural gas to Asia.
Aboriginal groups in the West Coast province of British
Columbia are often in the news for opposing major resource
projects. But the Huu-ay-aht First Nation, who own the land
where the plant would be built, have partnered with Steelhead
LNG on the proposal.
Both parties say the alliance was facilitated by a so-called
modern treaty reached in the past decade, which granted the
Huu-ay-aht ownership over a swath of their traditional territory
and jurisdictional powers.
"We wanted to open our doors to business," Huu-ay-aht
councillor John Jack said of their 18-year effort to achieve
treaty status. "We wanted the soft power of being in the
boardroom."
"We weren't really able to have those kinds of relationships
before self-government," he added.
It is a sentiment shared by other aboriginal communities
with modern treaties, illustrating how such deals, though rare,
are providing one model for fostering growth in poverty-hit
communities and reducing conflicts over resource development.
Between 1701 and 1923, aboriginal people across much of
Canada signed treaties giving up claim to their traditional
lands. But in British Columbia, few signed on, leaving vast
swaths of the province subject to land claims.
This has led to conflict when industry and aboriginals
disagree over development on these contested lands.
Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway oil pipeline, for
example, has faced protests and lawsuits from aboriginal groups.
Such conflict is less apparent in pockets of the province
with modern-day treaties, first negotiated in Canada in the
1970s.
In northern British Columbia, the Nisga'a Nation have signed
a deal on a natural gas pipeline that will cross their treaty
lands, giving them numerous benefits including the option to tap
pipeline capacity in the future for their own LNG plant.
"By supporting these projects we've secured long-term
benefits for our people," said Nisga'a President Mitchell
Stevens, adding that the community pushes its industry partners
to take a sustainable approach to development.
"No one wants to get into a business to fail," he said. "We
want to create a climate that encourages businesses that are
willing to work with us."
PROCESS QUESTIONED
To be sure, communities like the Haisla on British
Columbia's northern coast and the Osoyoos in the Okanagan Valley
have attracted business to their communities without treaties.
And negotiating a treaty can take decades. So far just nine
of roughly 200 aboriginal groups in British Columbia are covered
under fully ratified modern treaties. Others have preliminary or
partial agreements.
Critics of the process say it takes too long, costs too much
and is too arbitrary in settling disputes between aboriginal
groups with claims on the same land. Those who sign deals say
they are often criticized for "selling out" to government and
industry.
The appeal of negotiated deals took another hit late last
year, when Canada's top court awarded land and self-governing
rights to a nontreaty aboriginal group, in what was seen by some
as a more favorable outcome than settlements achieved through
talks.
Still, many leaders of aboriginal groups who already have a
modern treaty say they are past dwelling on such details and are
focused on rebuilding communities plagued by poverty.
BETTER FUTURE
Just south of Vancouver, near the suburb of Delta, the
imposing metal frame of a major shopping mall complex is rapidly
taking shape on Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) treaty lands.
The Tsawwassen have partnered with two major Canadian
developers on the malls and the construction of a nearby
residential subdivision. They have also scored industrial
ventures like a container inspection facility for the nearby
port.
But transforming a tiny urban reserve into an independent
municipality will require improved infrastructure, including a
new sewage treatment plant, new roads and drainage - all at a
cost of roughly C$100 million ($78.79 million).
"We've taken a huge business risk," said Tom McCarthy, the
TFN's chief administrative officer. "We're willing to take that
leap because we know our development model is going to work."
