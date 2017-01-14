TORONTO Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.

The airline, which operates short-haul flights out of Toronto's city airport using a fleet of turboprop jets, did not provide further details.

"All arriving/departing flights grounded due to a system outage. Updates will be provided as they become available," Porter said on Twitter.

The carrier, which has 15 Canadian and eight U.S. destinations, partners with JetBlue in the United States.

Last June, Porter Chief Executive Robert Deluce said he would consider taking the carrier public in the medium term as a strategy to support its broader growth plan. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by James Dalgleish)