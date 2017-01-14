(Updates with flights resuming)

TORONTO Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.

The airline, which operates short-haul flights out of Toronto's city airport using a fleet of turboprop aircraft, said the unidentified outage affected about 400 passengers and five flights were cancelled, the airline said.

"The system is now operating normally. Flights have started departing," Porter said in an emailed statement. "We will be reviewing the circumstances to determine ... what caused the issue."

The carrier, which has 15 Canadian and eight U.S. destinations, partners with JetBlue in the United States.

Last June, Porter Chief Executive Robert Deluce said he would consider taking the carrier public in the medium term as a strategy to support its broader growth plan. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by James Dalgleish)