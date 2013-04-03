(Corrects WestJet share price in paragraph 6)

* WestJet load factor 86.1 pct from year-ago 86.2 pct

* Porter load factor 58.1 pct versus 59.8, yr-ago

* WestJet capacity up 8.4 pct

April 3 WestJet Airlines, Canada's No. 2 carrier, and regional carrier Porter Airlines Inc said passenger levels fell in March from a year earlier.

WestJet said its load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, fell 0.1 percentage points to 86.1 percent.

Traffic for Calgary-based WestJet increased 8.2 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 8.4 percent from March 2012.

Porter Airlines, which competes with Air Canada and WestJet on certain short-haul flights in Canada and a handful of routes to the United States, said load factor slipped 1.7 percentage points to 58.1 percent.

Capacity for Porter Airlines rose 0.7 percent and traffic fell 2.1 percent for March, from a year earlier.

Shares of WestJet, which has a market value of C$3.11 billion, were down about a percent at C$25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)