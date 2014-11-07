(Adds update on injuries)

Nov 7 Four people were sent to hospital after a rough landing at Edmonton International Airport in Western Canada late on Thursday, but there were no severe injuries, the operator of the Air Canada Express flight said on Friday.

The operator, Jazz Aviation, said three of the injured passengers had been released from hospital but one was still under observation. All other passengers and crew members were evaluated by medical responders on the scene and released.

Jazz said the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT Friday). The flight, AC8481, was en route to Grande Prairie, in northwest Alberta, from Calgary, Alberta, and was carrying 71 passengers and four crew members. Airport spokeswoman Traci Bednard said the flight had been diverted to Edmonton, Alberta, before the incident.

Jazz, a unit of Chorus Aviation Inc, was operating the Bombardier Inc Q400 turboprop plane under a deal with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline.

Flight operations at the Edmonton airport after the incident were normal without any delays, Bednard said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was deploying a team of investigators to assess the incident.

(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Bernadette Baum and Peter Galloway)