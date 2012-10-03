* Report says 5 mln head to U.S. annually for cheap flights
* Policy changes can reduce trend, report says
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Oct 3 The Canadian government and its
airlines could make a range of policy changes to slow the tide
of 5 million travelers a year that head to the United States for
cheaper flights, a think tank report said on Wednesday.
Slashing the fees and taxes that account for roughly 40
percent of the difference between Canadian and U.S. air fares
would have a significant impact but doing so looks unlikely
given tight government budgets, the Conference Board of Canada
report said.
But there is a long list of more modest policy changes that
could lead to lower prices, the report said.
Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the loss of
travelers to the United States was troubling.
"Yes, we are concerned about that, and (Transport) Minister
(Denis) Lebel has been working on a consultation project with
the airlines, with the airport authorities in Canada, who are
very important on this issue, to try to see what we can
accomplish, and we'll hear more from him over time," he told
reporters in Ottawa.
Flaherty did not provide details on the consultation
project's goals or timetable.
"Cross-border air-fare shopping is being driven by a
perfect storm of factors that also includes differences in
wages, aircraft prices, and industry productivity as well as
U.S. aviation policies," said the study's principal research
associate, Vijay Gill, in a release.
"For air carriers flying from American airports, these add
up to a 30 percent cost advantage."
The report suggested that governments could shift the way
that taxes and fees are generated. For example, the federal
government could change the formula for airport rents.
Currently, rents rise with airport revenue, but that could
change to flat payments.
The government could also reduce its trans-border security
charge on passengers, so that it matches or falls below the
charge for domestic flights. Alternatively, the government could
shift the charge directly to airlines, which could then allocate
the cost according to demand.
Disparities with U.S. aviation policy, which have a major
impact on after-tax fares, could also be reduced, the report
said.
On the airline side, carriers could change per-passenger
charges to a pool of fees, the paper suggested, allowing the
carriers to spread the fees among flights and passengers as they
see fit.
The study was done at Canada's three busiest airports, in
Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, and at the U.S. airports with
which they compete.
"The fact that Canada's largest airports are losing traffic
to cross-border competitors matters because it undermines their
role as national and international hubs," David
Stewart-Patterson, the Conference Board's vice president of
public policy, said in a statement.
"When a Canadian hub airport loses passengers, it can lead
to reduced flight frequencies, higher travel costs and poorer
service for all Canadians."