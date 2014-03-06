REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
CALGARY, Alberta, March 6 The Canadian province of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, said on Thursday it expects to post a C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) operating surplus in the upcoming fiscal year on higher resource and tax revenue.
In his budget for the 2014/2015 fiscal year, Alberta Finance Minister Doug Horner said the province expects revenue of C$43 billion and expenses of C$40.4 billion.
Capital spending, which is not included in the operating budget, will total C$6.6 billion in the coming fiscal year, with most of the money directed to roads, schools and health care.
There are no new taxes or tax increases in the budget.
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.