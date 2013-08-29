CALGARY, Alberta Aug 29 The Canadian province of Alberta, home to most of the country's oil and gas production, said on Thursday it had a C$715 million ($680 million) operating surplus in its fiscal first quarter as revenues rose above expectations.

The province said operating revenue was C$9.9 billion, C$211 million above what it forecast in its March budget, while spending was C$9.2 billion, down C$113 million.

The provincial government, which has posted six-straight budget deficits, said in its budget earlier this year it would borrow C$4 billion to fund badly needed schools, roads and hospitals. However fiscal first-quarter borrowing was C$494 million, C$304 million lower than projected, as it spent a total C$1.4 billion on capital items.

The government also said it has so far spent C$704 million on relief efforts following record floods that swept through the province in June.