CALGARY, Alberta Nov 26 The Canadian province
of Alberta, the biggest source of oil exports to the United
States, said on Tuesday it expects to balance its operating
budget in the current fiscal year on higher than expected
resource revenue.
The forecast, which does not include capital spending for
roads, schools and other items, is up from the initial estimate
of a C$451 million deficit made in the province's spring budget.
In its second-quarter budget update, the province said
second-quarter operating revenue was C$20.35 billion ($19.31
billion), C$1.38 billion higher than forecast in the
government's spring budget, as energy and other resource
revenue, at C$4.48 billion, was 27 percent higher than expected.
However it expects the rise in royalty income to slow as
Canadian oil prices, particularly for tar-like bitumen produced
in the province's oil sands, weaken in comparison to U.S.
grades.
"We expect revenue growth the stall in the face of that
growing differential," Doug Horner, the province's finance
minister, said on a conference call.
Alberta also expects to spend C$4.3 billion on relief and
rebuilding programs following devastating June floods in the
province's south, the most expensive natural disaster in
Canadian history. However, C$3.1 billion of that will come from
the Canadian government, Horner said.