By Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 A candidate with
plans to merge Alberta's splintered right-leaning factions has
won the leadership of the province's Progressive Conservatives
(PC), the party said on Saturday, heralding a political shift in
Canada's oil heartland.
The merger plan by former federal cabinet minister Jason
Kenney has a high chance of going through as the other
right-leaning faction, the Wildrose party, has agreed to it.
But Kenney may not get to shepherd the merged conservative
party, as Brian Jean, the head of the currently bigger Wildrose,
has said he would vie for the new leadership. Terms of the
merger are also unclear and subject to talks.
Nonetheless, a tie-up would bolster the pro-business right
against the incumbent left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP),
which has drawn the ire of conservatives by imposing a carbon
tax on the emissions-heavy energy sector and by what critics see
as heavy government spending despite budget deficits.
"Today we are sending a message to the NDP ... You will be
facing a strong, united opposition." Kenney said after his
victory in the province's largest city of Calgary.
"To our friends and fellow travelers in the Wildrose party
... let us reunite the family."
The next election has to take place on or before May 31,
2019. A victory by the merged conservative party would restore
the status quo for the mostly right-voting province and could
bring drastic changes, as both the PC and Wildrose have opposed
most of the NDP's policies.
The NDP rose to power in 2015 after nearly half a century of
PC rule in Alberta, aided by a divided right and voter anger
over low oil prices, entitled politicians and government budget
woes.
Now in its second year, the NDP government takes credit for
federal approvals of pipeline projects that would boost the
province's economy by exporting its landlocked crude. But low
global oil prices have largely persisted, taking a toll on
Alberta's commodity-dependent economy. The provincial government
projects deficits until 2024.
Representing an Alberta federal electoral district, Kenney
served in multiple portfolios in former Conservative Prime
Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet. He survived the 2015 federal
election in which his party lost power, but resigned his
parliamentary seat shortly after to seek the leadership of the
aligned but separate PC party in Alberta.
NDP leader and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley tweeted her
congratulations minutes after Kenney's victory.
