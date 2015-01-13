(Adds detail and comment from third paragraph on)
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 13 The Canadian province
of Alberta, the largest exporter of oil to the United States, is
expecting a C$500 million ($418 million) budget deficit in the
current fiscal year as falling oil prices cut into its revenue,
the province's premier said on Tuesday.
Jim Prentice, the former investment banker and federal
cabinet minister who took over as Alberta's premier in
September, said the shortfall is likely to be covered by a C$5
billion provincial contingency fund and that he did not expect
to incur debt because of the deficit.
Dropping oil prices, down by more than half since June, have
bit into the revenue of the Alberta government, which relies on
payments and royalties from the oil and gas sector to fund
nearly a third of its budget. Just a few months ago Alberta
expected to be in surplus for the fiscal year ended March 31.
"The speed with which this has all changed is something
Albertans need to be mindful of," Prentice said at a press
conference. "As recently as September ... the projection was
that the province would have approximately a C$1.5 billion
surplus."
Prentice took issue with a study from the Conference Board
of Canada that forecast Alberta would slip into recession this
year.
"I didn't find their analysis to be particularly cogent, to
be frank," he said. "The opinion they put forward is an outlier
amongst all of the other opinions put forward by every one of
Canada's chartered banks and by other respected economic
forecasters,"
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
