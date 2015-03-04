TORONTO, March 4 The oil-rich Canadian province
of Alberta will spend its C$6 billion ($4.79 billion)
contingency fund in six months and risk its credit rating unless
it moves quickly to shore up its finances, Alberta Premier Jim
Prentice said in an interview with the Globe and Mail newspaper.
Prentice told the Globe that the province, the largest
exporter of oil to the United States, will seek concessions from
public-sector workers and take other measures to strengthen his
fiscal position. He ruled out implementing a sales tax. Alberta
is the only Canadian province without a sales tax.
Dropping oil prices have bit into the revenue of the Alberta
government, which relies on payments and royalties from the oil
and gas sector to fund nearly a third of its budget.
Unless the province cuts spending and boosts revenue,
Prentice said, it will spend both its contingency fund and the
nearly C$16 billion in its rainy-day Heritage Fund, which holds
a portion of past oil and gas revenues, in less than three
years.
"Along the way we'll lose our triple-A credit rating ... and
we'll have basically destroyed all of the savings that Alberta
took 50 years to accumulate and we'll be back into racking up
debt," he said in the interview. "That is not happening on my
watch."
Prentice, a former investment banker and federal cabinet
minister who took over as Alberta's premier in September, said
in January that the province expected a C$500 million budget
deficit in the fiscal year to March 31.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Peter Galloway)