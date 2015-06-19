(Refiles to correct spelling of "advice" in headline.)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Former Bank of Canada
Governor David Dodge has been enlisted by the newly elected
left-wing government of Alberta province to advise it on how to
bankroll infrastructure upgrades while low oil prices put a
damper on revenues.
Dodge, an economist who ran Canada's central bank for seven
years until January 2008, will look at how the New Democrat
government can pay for new schools, hospitals and roads promised
during the campaign.
"We have to consider what the economic outlook ... is going
to be," Dodge told reporters at a news conference on Friday with
Premier Rachel Notley. "That will determine what ought to be
done, how fast it ought to be done and how it ought to be
financed."
Notley's New Democratic Party won a surprise majority in
Alberta's May election, ending 44 years of Conservative rule in
the province that is the largest source of U.S. oil imports.
The NDP is short on legislative experience, however, and
Notley has sought to reassure Albertans that she will deliver on
pledges of improved services while restraining the growth of
public debt.
"We're dealing with a global economic downturn and an
extended decline in energy revenues," Notley said. "Investing in
infrastructure in a slowing economy is a challenge but it's a
challenge we need to meet."
Notley declined to say how much her government expects to
spend on capital programs over its four-year term.
The former Conservative government had been expected to
spend nearly C$24.3 billion ($19.8 billion) on capital
construction programs through 2019. Notley said Dodge will
recommend an appropriate figure ahead of a budget in the fall.
Alberta will pay C$100,000 to have the former bank governor
and his staff study the province's infrastructure needs over the
summer, Notley told reporters.
($1 = 1.2259 Canadian dollars)
