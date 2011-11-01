UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 1 Alberta's power regulator said on Tuesday it approved a C$600 million ($588 million) high-voltage transmission project in the Edmonton area, one of four the western Canadian province's government has identified as critical for meeting future demand.
The Heartland Transmission Project, proposed by AltaLink Management Ltd and EPCOR Distribution & Transmission Inc, is a 500-kilovolt line extending 65 km (40 miles) from south Edmonton to a heavy industrial area near Fort Saskatchewan.
The approval by the Alberta Utilities Commission comes after a marathon regulatory process dating back to 2009, which included a 25-day hearing, more than 1,300 exhibits and 170 witnesses. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.