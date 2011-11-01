CALGARY, Alberta Nov 1 Alberta's power regulator said on Tuesday it approved a C$600 million ($588 million) high-voltage transmission project in the Edmonton area, one of four the western Canadian province's government has identified as critical for meeting future demand.

The Heartland Transmission Project, proposed by AltaLink Management Ltd and EPCOR Distribution & Transmission Inc, is a 500-kilovolt line extending 65 km (40 miles) from south Edmonton to a heavy industrial area near Fort Saskatchewan.

The approval by the Alberta Utilities Commission comes after a marathon regulatory process dating back to 2009, which included a 25-day hearing, more than 1,300 exhibits and 170 witnesses. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)