By Julie Gordon
CALGARY Jan 29 Alberta's left-leaning
government unveiled a new energy royalty framework on Friday
that left rates unchanged on existing oil wells and oil sands
projects, alleviating fears that costs would rise to punishing
levels amid the worst crude price slump in decades.
The western Canadian province, home to huge oil sands
deposits, along with conventional and unconventional oil and
natural gas, said the new framework would take effect in 2017,
with existing royalty rates remaining in place for 10 years on
wells drilled before 2017.
Royalty rates for oil sands projects will not change, but
the government pledged more transparency and accountability on
costs producers may deduct when paying royalties.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley noted the province's position
in the global market had changed dramatically in recent years,
with its biggest customer, the United States, now also its
biggest competitor.
"It's not the time to reach out and make a big money grab,"
she told reporters, adding the government had accepted the
panel's recommendations and incremental increases in royalty
rates on new wells would go into the province's savings fund.
Oil sands producers, which have some of the highest costs
globally, have been hit especially hard by the price crash, with
Western Canada Select heavy crude sinking to as low as $13.25 a
barrel this month.
Suncor Energy, Canada's largest oil and gas company,
said keeping the current oil sands royalty regime provides the
certainty investors need to make long-term decisions.
Tim McMillan, chief executive of the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers, also said the province hit the right note
with the oil sands royalty.
Energy shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange climbed on the
news, ending up 1.28 percent on gains by players such as Suncor
and Canadian Natural Resources.
NEW RATES IN COMING MONTHS
The review panel recommended the government harmonize the
royalty structure across crude oil, liquid and natural gas
wells. New rates are to be unveiled in coming months. Currently,
there are different rates depending on what is produced.
"It's a recognition that times are volatile and perhaps it's
not the time to insert further uncertainty," said Benoit
Gervais, a portfolio manager at Mackenzie Investments.
Still, Simon Baines, a lawyer with Osler's energy group in
Calgary, said the decision "seems to be kicking the can down the
road a little bit" on rates for new wells.
Alberta's current royalty rates vary between 1 percent and
40 percent depending on factors such as type of development, oil
prices, crude volumes, well depths and speed of cost recovery.
The review, an election campaign promise by the New Democrat
government that swept to power in Alberta last May, had
concerned oil and gas executives who warned it could lead to
higher costs and job losses.
The province pledged that rates of return to producers would
remain the same at the outset under the new system.
