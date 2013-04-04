* Report says levy could rise to C$40/tonne from C$15
* Minister looking a range of options to meet targets
* Analyst calls amount "not inconsequential"
CALGARY, Alberta, April 4 Alberta is considering
a major increase in the carbon levy it charges oil producers as
it seeks to show Washington it is serious about meeting
emission-reduction goals, while promoting the contentious
Keystone XL pipeline to Texas refineries.
Alberta Environment Minister Diana McQueen offered the
proposal at a meeting in Calgary last week with oil executives
and federal Environment Minister Peter Kent, the Globe and Mail
newspaper said on Thursday.
Such a move would be in line with comments that the Canadian
province's new envoy to Washington made in a February interview
with Reuters. David Manning said Alberta may adopt more
stringent environmental policies to help producers in the
province's oil sands increase access to lucrative markets such
as the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Wayne Wood, McQueen's spokesman, did not rule out the
possibility of a higher carbon levy, but he said no decision has
been made.
"The minister is looking at any number of options, and it's
really premature to speculate on any kind of option that might
be settled on," Wood said.
Speculation on new moves by Alberta to improve its record on
meeting emission reduction targets has increased since U.S.
President Barack Obama named John Kerry, seen as a supporter of
tougher climate policy, as secretary of state.
His department is responsible for ruling on TransCanada
Corp's 830,000 barrel a day Keystone XL pipeline from
the oil sands to the Gulf Coast, which has been under regulatory
review for more than four years.
The Keystone plan has met with staunch opposition from U.S.
environmentalists, who say it will encourage more
carbon-intensive production in Alberta's vast oil sands, the
world's third largest crude deposit.
Alberta has faced big problems in recent months as a
shortage of spare export pipeline capacity has pressured prices
for the bitumen produced from its oil sands, lowering the
province's revenue take, and as the Obama administration has
pushed back a decision on whether to approve the $5.3 billion
pipeline.
Alberta currently charges its oil industry C$15 per tonne
for carbon emissions above limits and puts the money into a
technology fund. Environmental groups have said the levy is far
too small.
The Globe and Mail said McQueen proposed an increase in that
levy to C$40 a tonne, as well as a requirement to cut per-barrel
emissions by 40 percent over time.
In a note to clients, TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof
estimated that such new regulations would add less than $2 per
barrel to the cost of producing a barrel of oil sands-derived
crude, an amount he called "not inconsequential".
Wood said Alberta is looking at a range of options to meet
carbon reduction targets as part of a review that began earlier
this year. He had no timing for the results of the review.
"There are any number of options that are being studied now,
and the minister is just waiting for the recommendations to come
to our office," he said.