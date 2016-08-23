NEWSMAKER-Hamon: France's money-for-all presidential contender
* Critics see a dreamer who will keep Socialists out of power
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 23 The massive wildfire that ripped through the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta in May will cost the province an estimated C$500 million ($387.33 million) in 2016-17, the Alberta government said on Tuesday in a first quarter fiscal update.
The Canadian crude-producing province's 2016-17 deficit is now forecast to be C$10.9 billion, C$527 million higher than estimated in the April budget. ($1 = 1.2909 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Critics see a dreamer who will keep Socialists out of power
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.
NEW YORK, Jan 29 In an ordinary world, a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, jobs data and a hefty number of earnings reports next week would provide investors with welcome distraction from speculation about the U.S. president's policy plans.