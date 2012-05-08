CALGARY, Alberta May 8 Alberta's newly elected premier, Alison Redford, named her new cabinet in Canada's biggest energy-producing province on Tuesday, appointing a veteran legislator as finance minister and a former health care administrator to the all-important energy portfolio.

Redford, whose Progressive Conservative party won last month's provincial election in a surprise upset, appointed former agriculture and education minister Doug Horner as minister of finance, charged with wrestling down a large budget deficit.

Ken Hughes, who was chairman of Alberta Health Services until leaving the post to run as a candidate, is energy minister. Diana McQueen retains her post as environment and sustainable resource development minister. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)