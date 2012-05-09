* Alberta says EU data needs to account for flaring
* Acknowledges oil sands crude emits 10 to 12 pct more GHGs
CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Before it brands oil
from Canada's oil sands as dirty, the European Union should try
to get more accurate data on how much greenhouse gas is released
from the crude oil that Europe consumes, the government of the
Canadian province of Alberta said on Wednesday.
Continuing its attack on a now-stalled EU measure that
would brand Alberta tar-sands crudes as highly polluting, the
provincial government released a commissioned study that found
there was little reliable data available on just how much carbon
dioxide and other greenhouse gases were produced from the crude
oils used in Europe.
Alberta, whose tar sands are the world's third-largest
crude reserve, and the Canadian government have lobbied hard
against the EU's so-called Fuel Quality Directive (FQD) aimed at
cutting the carbon intensity of European transportation fuels.
The EU measure would have branded Alberta tar sands crudes
as "highly polluting", a label that the provincial government
considers discriminatory and one that could be a threat to
Canadian plans to begin exporting oil to markets beyond the
United States.
While admitting that oil sands crudes likely emit 10 to 12
percent more greenhouse gases than the conventional crudes used
in Europe, the Alberta study found little reliable data on the
flaring or venting of natural gas associated with oil production
in countries that export oil to Europe.
Burning the gas or releasing it directly into the
atmosphere vastly increases greenhouse gas emissions associated
with crude production and refining. Without accurate data on the
practice, Alberta officials said the EU cannot make sound
estimates on how polluting the fuels they import are. Alberta
monitors flaring and makes its data public.
"The greenhouse gas emissions (figure) the FQD uses right
now is understated for the crudes that (Europe) currently
consumes," Christopher Holly, branch head, research and
technology for Alberta's Energy Department, said on a conference
call. "If you begin to look at what would be reasonable ...
assumptions on flaring and venting you may actually have crudes
being consumed in the EU that have higher greenhouse gas
emissions than a lot of our crudes."
The EU ranking system assigns tar sands a default greenhouse
gas value of 107 grams of carbon per megajoule, informing buyers
it has more impact on the climate than conventional crude with
87.5 grams, EU sources have said.
In February the EU postponed making a final ruling whether
to label oil sands crudes as highly polluting until 2013.
