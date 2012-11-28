CALGARY, Alberta Nov 28 Alberta's government said on Wednesday it still expects a wider deficit than it had initially budgeted for as prices for the crude wrung from the western Canadian province's vast oil sands sells at a deep discount to U.S. benchmark oil.

In a second-quarter budget update, Alberta said it expects its 2012-2013 deficit will be between C$2.3 billion and C$3 billion ($2.3 billion and $3 billion) with revenues for the first six months tracking C$1.4 billion below expectations.

It originally planned for a deficit of C$886 million, but realized by the end of the first quarter that the likely shortfall was widening.