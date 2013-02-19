CALGARY, Alberta Feb 19 Alberta expects its
current-year deficit to balloon to as much as C$4 billion ($4
billion), more than four times its initial forecast, due to a
deep discount on the Western Canadian province's oil and the
strong domestic currency, the government said on Tuesday.
In its third-quarter update, the Conservative government of
Premier Alison Redford said the 2012-13 deficit could be C$3.5
billion to C$4 billion, compared with an initial budget
projection of C$886 million. The forecast has increased
throughout this year.
Redford has already warned that the next budget, due March
7, will be a tough one because of an expected C$6 billion
shortfall in energy revenues.