* Sees C$866 mln deficit in next fiscal year
* Says deficit for current year to total C$1.32 bln
* Expects to return to budget surplus in 2013-14
(Adds details, comments)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 The Canadian
province of Alberta, the largest oil exporter to the United
States, said on Thursday it expects to post a smaller budget
deficit in the upcoming fiscal year as economic growth boosts
revenue from taxes.
The first budget under new Premier Alison Redford, expected
to be the basis of her Progressive Conservative party's platform
for a spring election, called for a deficit of C$886 million
($886 million) for the 2012-13 fiscal year that begins April 1,
down from a forecast C$1.32 billion shortfall for the current
year.
Finance Minister Ron Liepert credited higher transfers from
the federal government and better investment for the narrowing
deficit, but said a strong economy was the leading reason as the
province's tax revenue rose.
He trumpeted Alberta's economic growth, forecast at 3.8
percent in 2012, in contrast to other jurisdictions still
teetering on the brink of recession, as billions of dollars were
invested in its oil sands, the world's third-largest oil
deposit.
"Between 2008 and 2009 ... Alberta lost 28,000 jobs. But by
June 2011, all of those jobs had been recovered, plus additional
new ones were created," Liepert said in his budget speech. "In
fact, in that month, June of last year, the Alberta economy
created more jobs than were created in the entire United
States."
The province's deficit, the fifth-straight budget shortfall,
is down from an expected C$1.32 billion for the current fiscal
year. But Liepert said the province expects to return to surplus
budgets in 2013-14 and forecasts a C$5.2 billion surplus for
2014-15.
The province expects revenue for the upcoming fiscal year to
rise C$1.76 billion to C$40.26 billion while expenses will be
C$41.15 billion, up C$1.3 billion, as the government spends more
on health, education and human services.
Liepert said proceeds from oil and gas land lease sales have
grown from C$1.2 billion in 2009-10 to a forecast record of
C$3.3 billion this year.
However, he warned that depressed natural gas prices were
pressuring provincial coffers. Gas revenues are estimate this
year at C$1.2 billion, just a fifth of what they were four years
ago.
Alberta pays for its deficits from a sustainability fund set
up prior to the recession. That fund now contains C$3.7 billion.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob
Wilson)