* Alberta to proceed with two 500 KV power lines

* Project first proposed in 2003

* Gov't to examine ways to mitigate costs to customers

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 Alberta will proceed with the construction of two major north-south electricity transmission lines, the province's government announced on Thursday, nine years after the controversial C$3 billion ($3 billion) project was first proposed.

The two 500-kilovolt direct-current lines will carry power from coal-fired generating stations near Edmonton to the province's rapidly growing southern region, which includes the city of Calgary.

Construction of the lines has been stalled by opposition from landholders along the route and critics who argued that costs were too high and options like locally sited natural-gas turbines were better alternatives.

However a panel commissioned by Premier Alison Redford concluded last week that the lines were needed to support the growth of the southern part of the province.

"Our decision to proceed with strengthening the backbone of the transmission grid will ensure we can power our economy for the foreseeable future," Ted Morton, the province's energy minister, said in a statement.

Morton said the government will look for ways to mitigate the cost of the new lines for industrial and residential users. Currently, the new infrastructure is expected to add C$3 a month to residential power bills while industrial customers will pay an additional $3.75 per megawatt hour.

The government did not say when it expected construction of the lines to be complete.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)