* Proposed C$6.6 bln upgrader project now in doubt
* Backers wanted to process some Alberta royalty bitumen
* Government says too little work done to advance project
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 A company backed
by Alberta aboriginal groups claims the provincial government
has withdrawn support for a planned C$6.6 billion ($6.6 billion)
oil sands upgrader with little explanation, putting the
project's future in doubt.
Privately held Teedrum Inc and a number of Alberta
aboriginal groups had looking to develop the Alberta First
Nations Energy Centre (AFNEC), an upgrader that would process
125,000 barrels per day of bitumen from the tar sands into
synthetic crude oil, diesel, jet fuel and other products.
Northern Alberta's oil sands are the world's third largest
crude reserve. Output from the region is set to nearly double to
3 million barrels a day by 2020 as companies like Suncor Energy
Inc, France's Total SA, PetroChina
and others expand their operations.
While most oil sands operators have policies in place to
hire natives and utilize First Nations-owned businesses, the
upgrader would be the first to be directly owned by aboriginals,
possibly bringing million of dollars in profits to small
communities that often lack economic opportunities.
To secure feedstock for the upgrader, the developers sought
to process 93,000 barrels a day of bitumen the Alberta
government will receive in lieu of royalties from oil sands
projects.
The plan was similar to an arrangement the province signed
last year with North West Upgrading and its partner in an
planned upgrader project, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
.
Ken Horn, Teedrum's president, said the company had a
conditional agreement with Alberta to secure the needed bitumen.
But when it looked to win government approval for the bitumen,
provincial energy minister Ted Morton refused to finalize the
agreement.
Morton told the projects' backers that he doubted the
upgrader was economically viable and offered no further detail
on how he reached his decision, Horn said.
"I told him I can only draw one conclusion'," Horn said in
an interview. "You don't want to see the social and economic
advancement of First Nations people."
However Bart Johnson, a spokesman for Morton, said the
minister declined support because insufficient engineering and
development work had been done to demonstrate that the project
was feasible.
"The proposal was considered and it was considered in great
detail," Johnson said. "The minister was not satisfied that it
was anything he could take forward ... The level of uncertainty
surrounding it was extremely high. It would have required
taxpayers to take on an unacceptable level of risk."
Lacking provincial support, the project's backers are now
looking to either get the government to reconsider its decision
or operate as an independent upgrader without an assured supply
of feedstock, perhaps with foreign backers.
"We've formed some really good relationships in China and
India and currently our liaison is over there trying to see if
there is any interest," Horn said. "But it would just be great
to see Alberta participate somehow."
