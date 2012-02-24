* Proposed C$6.6 bln upgrader project now in doubt

* Backers wanted to process some Alberta royalty bitumen

* Government says too little work done to advance project

By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 A company backed by Alberta aboriginal groups claims the provincial government has withdrawn support for a planned C$6.6 billion ($6.6 billion) oil sands upgrader with little explanation, putting the project's future in doubt.

Privately held Teedrum Inc and a number of Alberta aboriginal groups had looking to develop the Alberta First Nations Energy Centre (AFNEC), an upgrader that would process 125,000 barrels per day of bitumen from the tar sands into synthetic crude oil, diesel, jet fuel and other products.

Northern Alberta's oil sands are the world's third largest crude reserve. Output from the region is set to nearly double to 3 million barrels a day by 2020 as companies like Suncor Energy Inc, France's Total SA, PetroChina and others expand their operations.

While most oil sands operators have policies in place to hire natives and utilize First Nations-owned businesses, the upgrader would be the first to be directly owned by aboriginals, possibly bringing million of dollars in profits to small communities that often lack economic opportunities.

To secure feedstock for the upgrader, the developers sought to process 93,000 barrels a day of bitumen the Alberta government will receive in lieu of royalties from oil sands projects.

The plan was similar to an arrangement the province signed last year with North West Upgrading and its partner in an planned upgrader project, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd .

Ken Horn, Teedrum's president, said the company had a conditional agreement with Alberta to secure the needed bitumen. But when it looked to win government approval for the bitumen, provincial energy minister Ted Morton refused to finalize the agreement.

Morton told the projects' backers that he doubted the upgrader was economically viable and offered no further detail on how he reached his decision, Horn said.

"I told him I can only draw one conclusion'," Horn said in an interview. "You don't want to see the social and economic advancement of First Nations people."

However Bart Johnson, a spokesman for Morton, said the minister declined support because insufficient engineering and development work had been done to demonstrate that the project was feasible.

"The proposal was considered and it was considered in great detail," Johnson said. "The minister was not satisfied that it was anything he could take forward ... The level of uncertainty surrounding it was extremely high. It would have required taxpayers to take on an unacceptable level of risk."

Lacking provincial support, the project's backers are now looking to either get the government to reconsider its decision or operate as an independent upgrader without an assured supply of feedstock, perhaps with foreign backers.

"We've formed some really good relationships in China and India and currently our liaison is over there trying to see if there is any interest," Horn said. "But it would just be great to see Alberta participate somehow."

($1=$1.00 Canadian)