* Proposed C$6.6 bln upgrader project now in doubt
* Backers wanted to process some Alberta royalty bitumen
* Government says too little work done to advance project
(Adds detail)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Alberta's
government declined support for a C$6.6 billion ($6.6 billion)
oil sands upgrader proposed by a company backed by provincial
aboriginal groups, likely putting the project's future in doubt
unless backers can secure foreign funds.
Privately held Teedrum Inc and a number of Alberta
aboriginal groups had been looking to develop the Alberta First
Nations Energy Centre, an upgrader that would process 125,000
barrels per day of bitumen from the tar sands into synthetic
crude oil, diesel, jet fuel and other products.
Northern Alberta's oil sands are the world's third largest
crude reserve. Output from the region is set to nearly double to
3 million barrels a day by 2020 Suncor Energy Inc,
France's Total SA, PetroChina and others
expand their operations.
While most oil sands operators have policies in place to
hire natives and utilize First Nations-owned businesses, the
upgrader would be the first directly owned by aboriginals. It
could bring million of dollars in profits to small communities
that often lack economic opportunities.
The developers sought to process 93,000 barrels a day of
bitumen the Alberta government will receive in lieu of royalties
from oil sands projects.
The plan was similar to a deal the province signed last year
with North West Upgrading and its partner, Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, in an planned upgrader project.
Ken Horn, Teedrum's president, said the company had a
conditional deal with Alberta to secure the bitumen. But when it
looked to win government approval for the supply, provincial
energy minister Ted Morton refused to finalize the agreement.
Bart Johnson, a spokesman for Morton, said the minister
declined support because insufficient engineering and
development work had been done to demonstrate that the project
was feasible.
"The proposal was considered and it was considered in great
detail," Johnson said. "The minister was not satisfied that it
was anything he could take forward ... The level of uncertainty
surrounding it was extremely high. It would have required
taxpayers to take on an unacceptable level of risk."
The project was supported by former premier Ed Stelmach, who
retired last year and was replaced as head of the ruling
Progressive Conservative party by Alison Redford, who then
appointed Morton to the energy portfolio.
Lacking provincial support, the project's backers are now
looking to either get the government to reconsider its decision
or operate as an independent upgrader without an assured supply
of feedstock, perhaps with foreign backers.
"We've formed some really good relationships in China and
India and currently our liaison is over there trying to see if
there is any interest," Horn said. "But it would just be great
to see Alberta participate somehow."
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Editing by Rob Wilson and Janet Guttsman)