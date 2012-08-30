CALGARY, Alberta Aug 30 Alberta's budget
shortfall could hit C$3 billion ($3 billion) this year, more
than three times its initial estimate, if weaker-than-expected
energy revenues keep pressuring the finances in Canada's biggest
oil-producing province, the government said on Thursday.
In a first-quarter update, Finance Minister Doug Horner said
revenue decreased C$400 million in the first quarter of fiscal
2012-13, due mostly to lower royalties from oil sands and
conventional oil production and revenues from government lease
sales.
Horner said the deficit could be C$2.3 billion to C$3
billion, compared with the initial budget deficit estimate of
C$886 million, based on results so far this year.