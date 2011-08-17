CALGARY, Alberta Aug 17 The Canadian province of Alberta, home to much of the country's oil production, said on Wednesday its budget deficit for the current year will be much lower than expected because of high oil prices and strong sales of petroleum exploration lands.

In its first-quarter update to its budget forecast, the province estimated it will post a C$1.3 billion ($1.33 billion) deficit, nearly two thirds lower than the C$3.4 billion estimated in the government's last budget.

The province said revenues for the fiscal year are now estimated to be C$38.3 billion, C$2.7 billion higher than its previous forecast.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)