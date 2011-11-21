CALGARY, Alberta Nov 21 The Canadian province of Alberta, home to much of the country's oil production, said on Monday its budget deficit for the current year will be lower than initially expected due to strong sales of oil exploration lands but higher than its first-quarter projection.

In its second-quarter update on its budget forecast, the province estimated it will post a C$3.1 billion ($2.98 billion) deficit, down C$341 million from the estimate in its budget documents but well above the C$1.3 billion deficit it projected in its first quarter update.

The province said revenues for the fiscal year are now estimated to be C$38.3 billion. That's C$2.7 billion higher than its budget outlook but C$2.3 billion under it first quarter projection.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)