By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, will probably run a budget deficit of about C$5 billion ($4.1 billion) this fiscal year as low oil prices cut into its revenues, the Western Canadian province's new finance minister said on Thursday.

Joe Ceci, a former Calgary city councillor who became finance minister last month after the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) won a surprise election victory, said in an interview he expects the deficit to be near the C$5 billion projected by the previous Conservative government.

He said, however, he does not expect to have a firm estimate until autumn, when he will introduce his first budget. He also said he expects deficits will continue until the 2018/19 fiscal year.

The NDP's election upset ended 44 years of Conservative rule and resulted in a cabinet in which many ministers lack deep political or government experience.

"That (C$5 billion) is probably in line," Ceci said. "But that needs to be part of the fall budget discussion."

Ceci's attention is currently on securing financing for the government before its spending authority runs out at month's end. He plans to introduce an appropriations bill in the legislature next week to authorize five months of spending prior to the new budget.

He said that among the provisions he will introduce next week are changes to the province's tax regime that Alberta's new premier, Rachel Notley, promised in the NDP's election platform.

Those changes include raising the corporate tax rate to 12 percent from 10 percent and introducing progressive tax rates on personal income that will end the province's 10 percent flat tax.

"We're going to take steps to do that with personal and corporate taxes next week," he said.

Alberta typically has relied on royalties and payments from its petroleum industry to fund about a fifth of its budget. However the collapse in oil prices that began last year, pushing crude to around $60 a barrel from above $100 a year ago, has cut the province's expected take from its resource sector to about C$2.9 billion this year from C$8.8 billion the year before.

Though prices for Alberta crude have improved over the past few months, Ceci said personal and corporate tax hikes will be needed to fill part of the funding gap.

"We're going to take steps to improve our fiscal situation by introducing those other two (measures)," he said.