CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 The New Democratic
government in Canada's province of Alberta, the largest source
of U.S. oil imports, said on Monday it would follow through on
plans to hike taxes on corporations and high-income earners but
gave no indication on when it would move to review oil and gas
royalty rates.
In a speech setting out its first legislative agenda after
being elected last month, the government said it would introduce
bills to raise the corporate tax rate to 12 percent from 10
percent, end the province's 10 percent flat tax for those
earning more than C$125,000 (US$101,568) and ban corporate and
union donations to political parties.
The New Democrats will also introduce legislation to fund
the government in advance of a fall budget planned by Alberta's
new Premier Rachel Notley.
However the speech gave no indication when Notley, whose
election victory last month ended 44 years of Conservative rule,
would follow through on her most contentious promise to review
how much oil and gas companies pay to exploit provincially-owned
reserves.
This has unsettled the oil industry but there was nothing
concrete as to when a panel might convene to review oil and gas
royalties.
"We need to review how the people of Alberta ... will be
rewarded for the development of their own energy resources," the
government said in the text of speech.
Measures introduced in the speech were included in Notley's
campaign platform.
($1 = 1.2307 Canadian dollars)
