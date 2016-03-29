RPT-ANALYSIS-Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON, April 17 Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 Alberta's left-leaning NDP government said on Tuesday the crude-producing Canadian province will not join a national securities regulator, sticking with the stance taken by the previous Conservative government.
Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the province's capital markets focus around the energy sector, while those of provinces such as Ontario and Manitoba are defined by different industries, such as financial services and insurance.
"Our government firmly believes that these unique financial ecosystems are best overseen by local regulators," Ceci told a news conference.
The decision comes despite a statement by Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau in January that the federal government would follow through with efforts to set up a national security regulator to replace a patchwork of provincial bodies.
So far Ontario, British Columbia, three smaller provinces and the territory of Yukon have agreed to link up with the federal government to set up a common regulator. (Reporting by Nia Williams; EDiting by Steve Orlofsky)
MOSCOW, April 17 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the results of Sunday's Turkish referendum, in which a majority voted to grant President Tayyip Erdogan more powers, should be respected.