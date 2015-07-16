By Mike De Souza
| CALGARY, July 16
CALGARY, July 16 A review of royalty rates in
oil-rich Alberta will focus on whether the Canadian province is
adequately protecting its economy and revenues, regardless of
whether commodity prices rise or fall, said the newly appointed
head of the panel on Thursday.
Dave Mowat, the chief executive of the provincially-owned
financial services agency ATB Financial, was appointed in June
by the province's newly-elected left leaning New Democratic
Party government to lead the review of oil and gas company
royalties.
The review, an election campaign promise, has unsettled oil
and gas industry representatives who warned it could lead to
higher costs and job losses in Canada's energy heartland.
Mowat, who has been an advocate of Al Gore's views on
climate change, said there was a sense of urgency coming from
both investors and the population to deliver "measured"
recommendations by the end of 2015.
Oil and gas companies in Alberta, home to vast oil sands
deposits and the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports, have
laid off thousands of workers in recent months, due to slumping
global prices.
Canada's biggest oil and gas industry lobby group estimates
recent government moves to increase carbon levies and corporate
income tax rates would increase costs by about C$800 million
($618.33 million) over the next two years.
AltaCorp Capital analyst Jeremy McCrea said some U.S.
investors might welcome efforts to simplify the complex formulas
in Alberta's royalty regime. But he said the government should
protect incentives in the regime to help new projects get
started.
Mowat said some existing incentive programs were an
important part of a "dynamic" system that also adjusts to cycles
when the price of oil rises and falls.
"What everybody wants is a royalty framework that does
accommodate various circumstances," he said. "They (the
population) are owners of the resource and they know it's in
other people's hands to manage and they just want to make sure
it's being done well."
The panel is expected to outline details of its mandate at
the end of July.
Alberta's royalty rates can now vary between 5 and 40
percent depending on factors that include type of development,
oil prices, crude volumes, well depths and speed of cost
recovery.
A 2007 royalty review by the Progressive Conservative
government of the time resulted in land-sales revenues falling,
a drop in the Alberta drilling rig count, and the Canadian
energy index underperforming its U.S. counterpart, according to
data from AltaCorp Capital.
The NDP won a surprise election victory in Alberta in May,
ending 44 years of Conservative rule.
Mowat said he would work with University of Alberta
economist Andrew Leach, who is leading a separate review of the
Alberta government's climate change policies, and the two
panels would share the same data and statistics to evaluate
costs.
($1 = 1.2938 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Andrew Hay)