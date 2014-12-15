(Adds details)
CALGARY Alberta Dec 15 The Canadian province of
Alberta, whose oil sands are the largest source of U.S. oil
imports, said on Monday it will immediately rein in spending for
the remainder of the fiscal year to cope with the rapid fall in
crude prices.
The province, which relies on payments from the petroleum
industry to fund nearly one-third of its budget, will restrain
new hiring, limit spending on goods and services and cut
discretionary grants, travel and training costs.
Alberta Premier Jim Prentice said recently that tumbling oil
prices could cut provincial revenue by as much as C$7 billion
($6.01 billion) for the rest of fiscal year ending March 31,
2015, according to media reports. Prentice has estimated that
oil would average between $65 and $75 a barrel for the remainder
of the fiscal year.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark North American
oil price, settled at $55.91 on Monday, down from more than $107
per barrel in June.
($1 = 1.1645 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Alan Crosby and Jeffrey
Benkoe)