UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
OTTAWA Jan 16 The Canadian government has picked Irving Shipbuilding Inc, a Nova Scotia-based private company, to build Arctic patrol ships for C$2.3 billion ($1.9 billion), government officials said on Friday.
The government is confident the contract will deliver six ships, with construction starting this summer, the officials told reporters. ($1=$1.20 Canadian) (Reporting by Mike De Souza; Writing by Randall Palmer)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.