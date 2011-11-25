* Fiscal package needed to restaff project
* Territorial premier calls moves "very promising"
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 25 Imperial Oil Ltd
(IMO.TO) and Ottawa have resumed talks over a financial support
package for the Mackenzie gas pipeline in the Far North, but
the company would not say on Friday if it was any closer to
proceeding with the C$16.2 billion (US$15.4 billion) project.
Discussions aimed at making the long-delayed development
economically viable restarted some time in the second-half of
this year after the two sides took a "hiatus" before the last
federal election in May, Imperial spokesman Pius Rolheiser
said. He declined to offer details.
"I'm not going to go any further in terms of what may or
may not be under discussion except to say that we continue to
be in discussion," Rolheiser said.
The pipeline, which would carry up to 1.2 billion cubic
feet of natural gas to southern markets from the Mackenzie
Delta on the Beaufort Sea coast, is several years behind
schedule.
It won regulatory approval nearly a year ago, but is
pressured by high construction costs and questionable returns
due to weak gas markets as the industry develops cheap shale
reserves across the continent.
Imperial and its partners have sought a multibillion-dollar
support package to improve the economics. It would include
public funding for roads, airstrips and other infrastructure in
the sparsely populated and largely undeveloped Northwest
Territories.
The territory's premier and one of the project's biggest
champions, Bob McLeod, told Reuters on Friday that he
understood there were positive moves on that front. Communities
across the region have been hoping for years that the project
would proceed so they could win economic benefits.
"The updates that we've been getting are that there is
activity in the area," he said. "I don't know the details, but
from what I hear it's very promising."
McLeod said the next few months were crucial to the
eventual success of the project, which was first envisioned in
the 1970s and has been started and stopped several times.
Under the approval, Imperial and its partners have until
the end of 2013 to make a go-ahead decision.
But before that, the company must be convinced it has
secured a fiscal package that would allow it to restaff the
project and resume detailed studies and engineering, Rolheiser
said. Such work was suspended in 2007.
The most recent start-up estimate for the pipeline is 2018,
although some partners have said any further delay would push
that back again.
Mackenzie's last setback was in July when Royal Dutch Shell
Plc (RDSa.L) put its share of the development on the auction
block. It has yet to announce a deal.
The other partners are ConocoPhillips (COP.N), Exxon Mobil
Corp (XOM.N) and native-owned Aboriginal Pipeline Group.
($1=$1.05 Canadian)