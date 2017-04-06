(Adds mischief charge, name of suspect)
TORONTO, April 6 An American man was arrested
and charged with mischief after airport officials found a "mock
improvised explosive device" in a suitcase on a United Airlines
flight bound from Toronto to Chicago, Canadian police
said on Thursday.
The suspect, identified as Joseph Galaska, 58, was held for
a bail hearing. Police did not reveal details on his residence.
Police checked the device for explosives and determined it
was not a threat, a Peel Regional police spokesman said. The
Chicago O'Hare-bound flight was delayed for hours from its
scheduled 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) departure and all other
passengers and their luggage were rescreened.
