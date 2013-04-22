WASHINGTON, April 22 Canadian authorities are to announce arrests on Monday related to a "major terrorist" plot, a U.S. law enforcement source said.

The target of the plot was unclear but it is unrelated to last week's Boston bombings, the source said.

Earlier, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said Canadian police and intelligence agencies were to announce multiple arrests after an operation to thwart the attack. The operation was coordinated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, CBC said.

